Brandon
National Breaking News

QuickList: May inflation rate for selected Canadian cities

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/23/2017 7:44 AM

OTTAWA - Canada's national annualized inflation rate was 1.3 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John's, N.L.: 3.0 per cent (3.5)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 1.4 (1.5)

— Halifax: 0.5 (0.8)

— Saint John, N.B.: 2.4 (2.7)

— Quebec: 0.6 (0.8)

— Montreal: 0.8 (1.0)

— Ottawa: 1.0 (1.6)

— Toronto: 1.9 (2.2)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 0.9 (1.5)

— Winnipeg: 1.1 (1.8)

— Regina: 0.9 (1.4)

— Saskatoon: 1.0 (1.6)

— Edmonton: 1.3 (1.7)

— Calgary: 1.4 (1.8)

— Vancouver: 1.8 (1.9)

— Victoria: 2.0 (2.3)

