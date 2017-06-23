QuickList: May inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA - Canada's national annualized inflation rate was 1.3 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 3.0 per cent (3.6)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.4 (1.6)

— Nova Scotia: 0.5 (0.8)

— New Brunswick: 2.4 (2.7)

— Quebec: 0.7 (0.8)

— Ontario: 1.4 (1.9)

— Manitoba: 1.0 (1.6)

— Saskatchewan: 0.9 (1.4)

— Alberta: 1.2 (1.7)

— British Columbia: 1.9 (2.1)

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 2.1 (2.6)

— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 1.2 (1.2)