QuickQuotes: Just what was said Tuesday about new national security legislation

OTTAWA - The Liberal government finally introduced its long-awaited new national security legislation Tuesday. Some quotes:

"Canadians expect their governments to do two things: protect our communities and uphold our rights and freedoms. Getting that balance right has always been the focus of the Liberal party, and that's exactly what we're focusing on doing in government." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

——

"We all have a stake in it, so all Canadians can have confidence that our security and our freedoms are being protected. That is the goal of this legislation." — Public Security Minister Ralph Goodale.

——

"Canadians have made it very clear that they don't trust the NDP with their safety and they don't trust the Conservatives with their rights." — Goodale.

——

"Law enforcement and security agencies sometimes have only mere minutes to react to threats. The Liberals' new bill is removing the ability of security agencies to take proactive steps when sometimes just seconds matter." — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

——

"I think it's a dangerous step back from certain provisions that allowed law enforcement to intercede when there was a threat to public safety in Canada." — Erin O'Toole, Conservative public safety critic.

——

"We're once again compromising our freedoms in our country. Mr. Trudeau promised to get rid of the worst parts of Bill C-51. He hasn't done that. This is not constant oversight. It's review, and it falls well short of what Mr. Trudeau promised." — NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.

——

"This legislation is a positive step forward, but does not fully address the fundamental privacy concerns expressed by Canadians throughout the government's own consultation. In particular, we have yet to see any proactive measures to protect Canadians from the use of invasive mass surveillance devices such as Stingrays, or legislative protections for encrypted communication technologies which are critical to our digital and economic security." — Laura Tribe, executive director, OpenMedia.

——