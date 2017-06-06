Quotes, reaction to Freeland foreign policy speech

OTTAWA - Some quotes from Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's foreign policy speech Tuesday and reaction to it:

"To put it plainly: Canadian diplomacy and development sometimes require the backing of hard power. Force is of course always a last resort. But the principled use of force, together with our allies and governed by international law, is part of our history and must be part of our future." Freeland.

___

"Whatever their politics, Canadians understand that, as a middle power living next to the world's only super power, Canada has a huge interest in an international order based on rules. One in which might is not always right. One in which more powerful countries are constrained in their treatment of smaller ones by standards that are internationally respected, enforced and upheld." Freeland.

___

"In short, Canadian liberalism is a precious idea. It would not long survive in a world dominated by the clash of great powers and their vassals, struggling for supremacy or, at best, an uneasy detente. Canada can work for better. We must work for better." Freeland.

___

"We will make the necessary investments in our military, to not only redress years of neglect and underfunding, but also to place the Canadian Armed Forces on a new footing — with the equipment, training, resources and consistent, predictable financing they need to do their difficult, dangerous and important work." Freeland.

___

"What we're seeing from this government actually is a de-emphasis of principles and an emphasis of what they perceive to be national self-interest." Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.

___

"The accent on hard power is interesting. The Liberals have traditionally been soft power champions and she is saying that Canada needs both." Fen Hampson, head of the global security program at the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Waterloo, Ont.

