RBI CEO met with disgruntled Tim Hortons franchisees belonging to rogue group

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 10:49 AM | Comments: 0

OAKVILLE, Ont. - The CEO of the parent company of Tim Hortons says he recently met with disgruntled franchisees who have formed a rogue association and encouraged them to run for a seat on the chain's franchisee advisory board.

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) CEO Daniel Schwartz says he regularly speaks with franchisees across the country and recently initiated meeting with some Tim Hortons store owners who have been vocal critics of RBI's management of the coffee-and-doughnut chain.

Schwartz says he encouraged the franchisees, who belong to the Great White North Franchisee Association (GWNFA), to visit the head office, observe the advisory board process and run for a seat on the board in the upcoming fall election.

Schwartz's meeting with the GWNFA members signals a reversal in policy as he previously said he would not have direct communication with the association.

Some franchisees formed the GWNFA to advocate for shared concerns, which include the handling of the company's advertising fund.

The GWNFA has previously said it has no confidence in the advisory board.

