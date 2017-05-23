RCMP charge Alberta women with threatening Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Police have charged a woman in southern Alberta with making threats against the prime minister's wife and the Canadian government on social media.

RCMP say investigators were able to trace the social media account and link it to an address in Lethbridge.

Police say Lisa Seymour-Peters, who is 49, was arrested May 12.

She has been charged with one count under the Criminal Code of uttering threats.

Seymour-Peters has been released from custody on the conditions that she not contact or be found within 100 meters of Sophie Gregoire Trudeau or her immediate family.

As well, she is not to attend any political gathering or function.

She is to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on June 8.