National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

RCMP charge Ontario man who allegedly tried to import fentanyl patches

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 3:41 PM | Comments: 0

LONDON, Ont. - The Mounties say an Ontario man is charged with allegedly trying import the deadly opioid fentanyl.

They say the 56-year-old London, Ont.-area man was arrested on Thursday and charged with importing a controlled substance.

RCMP say Canada Border Services Agency officers in Montreal intercepted a package from the Netherlands destined for London on May 11.

An RCMP spokeswoman says the package allegedly contained six fentanyl patches, which are prescribed for chronic pain.

Each fentanyl patch contains more than eight milligrams of fentanyl, which can be deadly in doses as low as 100 micrograms.

Health Canada says opioid overdoses — many related to fentanyl — are killing thousands of Canadians of all ages and from all walks of life.

