RCMP commissioner testifies at Labour Code trial linked to 2014 shootings

MONCTON, N.B. - RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson has taken the stand today at the force's Labour Code trial in Moncton, N.B.

The national force faces four charges stemming from a 2014 shooting rampage that left three officers dead and two injured.

The RCMP is accused of failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.

Paulson declined comment as he entered the court wearing a black suit rather than his RCMP uniform.

Carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers during Justin Bourque's shooting spree on June 4, 2014, and numerous witnesses have testified they could have made a difference.

Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were wounded when Bourque targeted police officers in hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion.

Bourque was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 75 years after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.