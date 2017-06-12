June 12, 2017

Brandon
21° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

RCMP firearms call: Boy, 11 is stable after injured in Nunavut shooting

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/12/2017 5:07 PM

ARVIAT, Nunavut - An 11-year-old boy from Nunavut is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after police found him with a bullet wound in his abdomen.

RCMP in Arviat say officers responded to a firearms call this morning involving a fourteen-year-old and an eleven-year-old.

The injured boy was taken to the local health centre before being flows to Winnipeg for further treatment.

He is reported to be stable with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say they are investigating the circumstances and will release further information as it becomes available.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store