RCMP firearms call: Boy, 11 is stable after injured in Nunavut shooting

ARVIAT, Nunavut - An 11-year-old boy from Nunavut is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after police found him with a bullet wound in his abdomen.
RCMP in Arviat say officers responded to a firearms call this morning involving a fourteen-year-old and an eleven-year-old.
The injured boy was taken to the local health centre before being flows to Winnipeg for further treatment.
He is reported to be stable with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP say they are investigating the circumstances and will release further information as it becomes available.
