RCMP in Nunavut consider death of boy who was reported missing suspicious

RANKIN INLET, Nunavut - Mounties in Nunavut are treating the death of a 12-year-old boy who had been reported missing as suspicious.

RCMP in Rankin Inlet say they received a report Friday that the boy had been missing for up to five days.

Searchers then located his remains Saturday in an industrial area in Rankin Inlet.

RCMP say the Chief Coroner's Office has been advised, and that their serious crimes branch is assisting with the investigation.

Police say they are not releasing the boy's name at this time.

They're asking anyone who may have information on the case to call the Rankin Inlet RCMP or Crime Stoppers.