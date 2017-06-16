June 16, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

RCMP say Nunavut teen charged after Cambridge Bay Mountie stabbed numerous time

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/16/2017 12:11 PM

CAMBRIDGE BAY, Nunavut - Police have charged a Nunavut teen after a Mountie was stabbed numerous times while responding to a firearms complaint.

The constable is recovering in an Edmonton hospital after being flown by air ambulance from Cambridge Bay via Yellowknife.

RCMP say officers went to a home in Cambridge Bay on Sunday to investigate reports of a youth waving a pistol, which turned out to be a pellet gun.

The constable was stabbed after Mounties went inside the home to make an arrest.

Police say Buddy Mala, who is 18, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Mala is being in custody pending a June 27 court hearing in Nunavut.

