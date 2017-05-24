Accessibility/Mobile Features
The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

RCMP's Labour Code trial stemming from shooting hears about carbine acquisition

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 12:29 PM | Comments: 0

MONCTON, N.B. - An RCMP inspector has testified at the national police force's Labour Code trial that obtaining carbine rifles was a top priority three years before a shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., but there were a number of elements to consider before front line officers were armed with the high-powered weapons.

The RCMP is accused of failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.

Carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers during Justin Bourque's shooting rampage on June 4, 2014, and Crown witnesses have testified they could have made a difference in the tragedy that killed three Mounties and wounded two others.

Insp. Larry Brookson told Moncton provincial court today that he started working on the program in December 2011 and that arming front line officers with C8 carbine rifles was "priority one" at the time.

But Brookson testified there were a number of aspects that needed to be considered in obtaining and deploying the rifles, including the development of training procedures and policies and finances.

The defence witness said the RCMP's first 375 carbines were delivered to the force in March 2013.

