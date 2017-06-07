Replica of Vimy biplane damaged during takeoff attempt in New Brunswick

WOODSTOCK, N.B. - One of the First World War replica biplanes that took part in commemorative ceremonies in Vimy, France, in April has been damaged while attempting a take-off in New Brunswick.

The replica Nieuport 11 was set to take off on a flight to Gatineau, Que., when it veered to one side and tipped forward — damaging its landing gear, propeller and nose.

A small group of former military pilots are flying the four biplanes in the Vimy Flight – Birth of a Nation cross-Canada tour, and are scheduled to be in Ottawa on Canada Day.

Spokeswoman Bernada Bilic says pilot Tom Sabean was not injured, but they don't believe the 7/8 scale airplane will be able to continue the tour.

She says during World War I, one in five Canadians piloting Nieuports were killed in action.

In recent weeks the planes have made stops across the Maritimes and have been heading west.