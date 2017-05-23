Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Residents blame sea lion incident on people, not the animal or harbour authority

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 4:01 PM | Comments: 0

RICHMOND, B.C. - Residents of a waterfront community in British Columbia are blaming human behaviour for a harrowing incident over the long weekend that saw a little girl yanked off a dock by a sea lion.

A video posted online shows the adult male California sea lion grabbing the young girl's dress and pulling her backwards off the guard rail where she had been sitting on Saturday, prompting a man to jump into the water and lift her to safety.

A spokeswoman for the Vancouver Aquarium says in an email that the family of the girl contacted the facility and she getting the appropriate medical treatment after receiving a superficial wound during the ordeal.

Smokey Attwood lives in Steveston Village in Richmond and says people need to stop feeding the wildlife.

Attwood says he visited the wharf today, where he confronted a family posing for a photo beside a warning sign about the animal as their child sat on the edge of the dock in the same position as the girl who was pulled into the water.

Donald Walker and his wife Shirley walk the docks about once a week and he says it would be difficult to prevent the public from feeding the animals unless the harbour authority starts imposing fines.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media