Restoring power a priority after windstorm in Red Deer; emergency declared

RED DEER, Alta. - Red Deer's mayor says the priority is to restore power after a violent windstorm slammed her central Alberta city on Tuesday evening.

Tara Veer says trees falling on power lines around the city caused widespread outages and prompted the city to declare a local state of emergency

She says one person suffered minor injuries at the Red Deer campground and has since been released from hospital.

Trees were uprooted and homes where damaged when winds of more than 100 km/h hit the city of about 100,000 on Tuesday evening.

"We do know that it was a severe windstorm. We do know that there were exceedances of 112 km/h winds," Veer said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

"That's up to Environment Canada to upgrade if there was a tornado-like activity. They have not confirmed that otherwise, but there were certainly significant levels of wind."

Many people posted to social media pictures of damage, including part of a roof that blew off a store and landed on nearby parked cars.

Windows were blown out of the local mall and one video showed scenes of people wandering around the darkened building wondering if they had been hit by a tornado.

Daelyn Hamill of Red Deer put up a picture of a giant spruce tree that had crashed onto the roof of his parent's home. He urged people to "stay safe out there!"

Another photo showed a semi-trailer that had been pushed onto its side by the winds on the highway between Innisfail and Penhold.

Town officials in Innisfail, 30 kilometres south of Red Deer, were also reporting widespread power outages and said the roof had blown off the town's curling rink, though an initial assessment said there was no structural damage to the building.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several parts of Alberta on Tuesday evening.

The weather agency said the storm developed in the Pigeon Lake area and that the Red Deer Airport recorded wind speeds as high as 111 km/h.

— With files from CTV Calgary.