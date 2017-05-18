Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Robbers hit the road: Canada-wide warrants issued for luxury car thieves

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 18, 2017 at 5:49 PM | Comments: 0

EDMONTON - Police in Edmonton have issued Canada-wide warrants for two women allegedly involved in a national auto-theft ring targeting luxury vehicles.

Police say the ring originated in Ontario and involves dealerships across the country.

It was uncovered following a report in March of two high-end cars being stolen from an Edmonton dealership.

Investigators say thieves used stolen or fraudulent identification to apply online to buy the cars and came from out of province to pick them up.

Since then, three stolen luxury cars and one truck have been recovered in Saskatoon and another high-end vehicle was found in Edmonton.

Police say the total estimated value of the five is about $525,000.

Gene Nikota, 45, faces several charges, including fraud and possession of stolen property.

Kimberly Barlow, 38, and Jennifer Callihoo, 33, are wanted for a total of 40 auto and identity-theft offences.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media