Roundup of news from Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign

Nova Scotia's party leaders fanned out across the province Monday trying to sway undecided voters in the final hours before the provincial election.

The NDP and Progressive Conservatives were once again focused on health care, with both parties challenging the McNeil government's track record.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie staged a health care rally in Dartmouth attended by a few dozen people, and reiterated his view that the province is facing a health care crisis that needs an urgent response.

The NDP say the current health system is failing Nova Scotians and needs immediate investment to retain more doctors, specialists and health care professionals.

Nova Scotia's Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is hoping to do what no other leader has since 1988 — win back-to-back majorities.

In a last push before Nova Scotians head to the polls Tuesday, McNeil undertook a whistle-stop tour of the province.

He was set to make appearances in Port Hood, Antigonish, Amherst, Oxford, Oxford and Fall River.

While the NDP and Progressive Conservative leaders voted at advance polls, McNeil plans to cast his ballot Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Granville Centre Community Hall in Granville Centre, N.S.

A new poll suggests the Liberals have held onto their early lead in the days before Nova Scotians head to the polls.

The Mainstreet/iPolitics poll out Monday suggests the three main parties are in the same place as when the campaign started, with Premier Stephen McNeil's Liberals edging up slightly.

Among decided and leaning voters, the poll suggests the Liberals are at 41 per cent, the Tories are down a point to 33 per cent and the New Democrats also dipped slightly to 22 per cent.

The poll of 1,200 people was done Sunday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.81 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The leader of the NDP says he'll consider his campaign a success if his party leaps from third-place status to a majority government.

Gary Burrill says that over the past 30 days of the campaign he's heard repeatedly of serious needs in the province ranging from an acute shortage of doctors to thousands of people having to use food banks.

He says his party's proposal to run a $1-billion deficit over the next four years to help address those needs is the main alternative to the governing Liberals.

Burrill says people should "wait and see" if this proposal will prove unpopular, even if recent polls have suggested his party's chances have dimmed.

(The Canadian Press)

