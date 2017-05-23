Roundup of Nova Scotia campaign news

HALIFAX - (NSElxn)

The leaders of Nova Scotia's three main political parties were focused on the provincial capital Tuesday.

Each leader spoke before Halifax council about plans for the municipality, where some of the tightest electoral battles are expected in the May 30 provincial election.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie said he'd like the city to be designated a "provincial capital district," though he was vague on whether that would bring additional funds to beautify Halifax's parks and main streets.

Baillie declined comment on whether the Conservatives would offer the city more than the current $2 million a year for public transit.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NDP-Commuter-Rail)

The NDP says it will partner with the city of Halifax to bring commuter rail to the municipality if elected May 30.

Leader Gary Burrill says his party will work to secure access to federal infrastructure money and will provide up to $5 million a year to support annual operating costs.

He says the suburban rim around Halifax is "bursting at the seams."

Burrill says having an accessible and modern transportation system will help connect the entire municipality.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(Liberals-Halifax-Gallery)

Premier Stephen McNeil is endorsing the idea of a new provincial gallery for downtown Halifax.

McNeil says the existing Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is in a heritage building, but efforts have been launched in recent years to replace it due to a lack of space and problems controlling humidity, leaks and air temperature.

But he stopped short of providing firm financial commitments — telling city council that he expects Ottawa's infrastructure program may be able to contribute, along with private donors.

McNeil says he believes a larger facility would become a major downtown tourism destination.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Health-Care)

Health care continues to dominate the Nova Scotia campaign as it enters its final week.

The Liberals say they will invest $100 million over the next four years to improve access to health care and cut waitlists.

They say the Progressive Conservative plan for improving health care "doesn't stack up" and is short on details.

But Tory Leader Jamie Baillie is pledging to fix the province's "broken system" and is holding a health care rally Wednesday to outline his plan.

The NDP is promising to open a pilot mental health hub in Sydney, reverse cuts to community support groups and invest in a mental health and addictions strategy.