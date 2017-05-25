Roundup of Nova Scotia campaign news

HALIFAX - (NSElxn-Health)

Health care continues to dominate debate in the Nova Scotia election campaign.

The Progressive Conservatives attacked the incumbent Liberals on Thursday, saying in a statement that Liberal neglect has left about 100,000 people without a family doctor.

The Tories said Liberal policies have forced many people to rely on emergency rooms for health care.

Premier Stephen McNeil says Tory Leader Jamie Baillie is trying to "scare people," and he says short-term fixes won't solve the health-care delivery problem.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Tax-Cuts)

A Liberal candidate is taking aim at the Progressive Conservatives' pledge to cut business taxes.

Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard says the Tories haven't promised any funding for youth jobs — but she insisted their platform has plenty set aside for tax reductions.

Bernard went further, saying the Conservatives are promising $500 million in cuts, but a Tory spokesperson later said that claim was "completely fabricated."

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Poll)

A new poll suggests Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative party has gained ground on the Liberals ahead of Tuesday's vote.

The Mainstreet poll released Thursday suggests the Liberals were at 37 per cent support from decided and leaning voters, down three points.

The Tories were up four points to 34 per cent, while the NDP was up a point to 25 per cent.

The Mainstreet/iPolitics poll of 1,200 Nova Scotians from May 23 has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.81 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(Elxn-NDP)

The NDP is accusing the Liberals of misleading the public on the progress of a Halifax hospital redevelopment.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says Premier Stephen McNeil's repeated claims that the redevelopment of Victoria General Hospital is on schedule are not true.

Burrill says government documents show the project has been delayed multiple times.

He says the Liberals said last year that the project would start in January, but have since delayed the project again until 2018.

(The Canadian Press)

---