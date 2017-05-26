Roundup of Nova Scotia campaign news

HALIFAX - (NSElxn-Tories)

The widow of a man who died days after languishing in the hallway of a Halifax ER laid blame on the Liberal government Friday for what she says is a crisis in the health care system.

Kim D'Arcy appeared with Tory Leader Jamie Baillie at a campaign stop where she criticized Premier Stephen McNeil for hospital overcrowding.

Her 68-year-old husband, Jack Webb, spent six hours in an emergency room hallway on Jan. 28 before dying several days later at the Halifax Infirmary.

D'Arcy said no one should spend their final days like her husband did, with hospital staff overwhelmed by the number of patients in their care when he was brought in.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Twitter)

According to Twitter, the top topics during the Nova Scotia election have been seniors' care and nursing homes, along with the economy and the provincial budget.

The social media platform also says tuition fees are in the top three of tweeted topics during the election campaign.

It says the top topic of conversation in the final days leading into Tuesday's election has been labour and unions.

It says 88 per cent of tweets on the election have come from Nova Scotia residents, while Ontarians have sent eight per cent of the comments, demonstrating the Twitter conversation has drifted beyond the province.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Siblings)

The leader of Nova Scotia's NDP is calling Tory Leader Jamie Baillie and Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil "siblings."

Gary Burrill says the views of the two leaders are so similar, it's hard to tell them apart.

Burrill's party has distinguished itself in the election by making the most costly promises for adding resources to the health, education and social welfare systems.

However, both of his opponents have criticized the party's plan to add close to $1 billion in debt over four years as being fiscally irresponsible.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Health)

Both the New Democrats and Tories are continuing to raise the health care issue with just three days left until the May 30 vote in Nova Scotia.

A group of physicians in Cape Breton were expected to hold a news conference in Sydney on Friday to express concern over news that six doctors are planning to leave the island.

The departing doctors' specialties include ophthalmology, radiology, psychiatry and family medicine.

The Tories and NDP have been pressing Premier Stephen McNeil to concede there is a health care crisis in the province, but McNeil says his party is the only one with a realistic plan to remedy the situation.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-NDP)

Nova Scotia's NDP is committing to implement all the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission if it wins government.

Gary Burrill says he would as premier fulfil the commission's call to increasing indigenous representation in the health care field and increase cultural education.

He also says the party will work towards the provincial adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

He says the party would introduce an Environmental Bill of Rights that will give indigenous people living in Nova Scotia a greater say in decisions that impact their environment.

(The Canadian Press)