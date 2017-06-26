Running afoul of the law: Alberta RCMP pluck stuck ducks from sewer

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. - RCMP in northern Alberta stepped in when some ducklings ran afoul of a Fort McMurray sewer over the weekend.
Police say they got a call about the stuck ducks early Sunday morning.
When officers arrived, they saw a mother on the road and could hear the ducklings in the sewer below, so they got quacking on a rescue.
The officers popped off the manhole cover and climbed down.
They were able to pluck the seven ducklings from the sewer
The birds were returned to their grateful mother.
