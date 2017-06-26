June 26, 2017

Brandon
20° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Running afoul of the law: Alberta RCMP pluck stuck ducks from sewer

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/26/2017 2:47 PM

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. - RCMP in northern Alberta stepped in when some ducklings ran afoul of a Fort McMurray sewer over the weekend.

Police say they got a call about the stuck ducks early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they saw a mother on the road and could hear the ducklings in the sewer below, so they got quacking on a rescue.

The officers popped off the manhole cover and climbed down.

They were able to pluck the seven ducklings from the sewer

The birds were returned to their grateful mother.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store