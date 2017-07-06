Saskatchewan sues bars that served drunk driver who killed family of four

REGINA - Saskatchewan's Crown-owned insurance company is suing two Saskatoon bars that served alcohol to a drunk driver who killed a family of four.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance says it has filed a statement of claim against the bars that served Catherine McKay in January 2016.

Court heard McKay's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when she drove into a car carrying the Van de Vorst family.

Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst died at the scene, while their two-year-old son Miguire and five-year-old daughter Kamryn died in hospital.

McKay was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death.

Earl Cameron, executive vice-president of SGI, says the lawsuit is about accountability for a collision that killed an entire family.

"When a business is selling alcohol for profit, there is a higher degree of responsibility to prevent the customers they serve from posing a danger to others and themselves," Cameron said in a statement Thursday.

"Because no one stopped Catherine McKay from getting behind the wheel, four people died."

He said SGI also plans to file a suit against McKay.

Cameron said this is the first time SGI has filed such a claim but won't hesitate to do so again in the future.

Current laws hold impaired drivers accountable and liquor establishments that don't take action should be held equally to account, he said.

Saskatchewan has some of the highest rates of impaired driving in Canada.

SGI says alcohol is a factor in nearly half of all fatal traffic collisions in the province.

The insurer says more than 600 people have been killed and more than 4,000 have been injured in collisions involving alcohol in the past 10 years in Saskatchewan.