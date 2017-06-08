Scheer, Mulcair join to press Trudeau on official appointments process

OTTAWA - The leaders of both the Conservatives and New Democrats say the prime minister needs a new system for choosing officers of Parliament.

In a joint letter, Andrew Scheer and Tom Mulcair say they want Justin Trudeau to clarify how he plans to handle other vacant positions in the wake of the controversy around his pick for official languages commissioner.

Madeleine Meilleur withdrew her candidacy this week, saying she didn't think she would be able to do the job properly given the uproar since her name was put forth by the Liberal government.

A former Liberal member of the Ontario legislature, Meilleur told a House of Commons committee she'd talked to Trudeau's advisers about her interest in the job prior to the nomination.

Neither opposition party supported her nomination, and they say Trudeau tainted the process of selecting what are supposed to be completely independent officers of Parliament.

The two leaders want Trudeau to follow the law and consult with them about future appointments, rather than allowing them to turn into "havens for political patronage."