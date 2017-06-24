June 24, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Scheer names rookie MP as Quebec lieutenant

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/24/2017 2:00 PM | Last Modified: 06/24/2017 2:10 PM

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named a rookie MP as his Quebec lieutenant.

Scheer announced Saturday that Alain Rayes will be his political lieutenant in the province.

Conservative MP Alain Rayes stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 19, 2017. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named a rookie MP as his Quebec lieutenant.Scheer announced Saturday that Rayes will be his political lieutenant in the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rayes, who represents the riding of Richmond-Arthabaska, was elected to the House of Commons in the 2015 election.

Scheer issued a statement Saturday saying that Rayes, a former mayor of Victoriaville, has shown his talents as an organizer.

