Scheer names rookie MP as Quebec lieutenant

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named a rookie MP as his Quebec lieutenant.
Scheer announced Saturday that Alain Rayes will be his political lieutenant in the province.
Rayes, who represents the riding of Richmond-Arthabaska, was elected to the House of Commons in the 2015 election.
Scheer issued a statement Saturday saying that Rayes, a former mayor of Victoriaville, has shown his talents as an organizer.
