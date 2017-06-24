Scheer names rookie MP as Quebec lieutenant

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named a rookie MP as his Quebec lieutenant.

Scheer announced Saturday that Alain Rayes will be his political lieutenant in the province.

Rayes, who represents the riding of Richmond-Arthabaska, was elected to the House of Commons in the 2015 election.

Scheer issued a statement Saturday saying that Rayes, a former mayor of Victoriaville, has shown his talents as an organizer.