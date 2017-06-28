Second inmate in two years dies of prescription drug overdose at N.S. jail

HALIFAX - Another inmate has died from a drug overdose in Nova Scotia's largest jail, making it the second case in two years of a prisoner dying after taking prescription drugs obtained in the facility.

The Justice Department says an internal review determined the 38-year-old inmate died on Nov. 7, 2016, six days after he "consumed prescription drugs gained from another offender."

The man was admitted to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Halifax on June 21 last year as he awaited trial.

A statement says he was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 2 and that first aid was administered until paramedics took over, but that he died in hospital five days later.

The Justice Department says corrections officials will meet with the Nova Scotia Health Authority — which oversees the prescription drug dispensary at the jail — to discuss ways to improve its procedures.

The province is currently facing a lawsuit in the death of 23-year-old Clayton Cromwell on April 7, 2015, who the medical examiner said died from a methadone overdose.