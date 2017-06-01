Senate report urges more support, schools for French education in B.C.

VICTORIA - The Senate says British Columbia needs improved access to French language education and more French-only schools must be built.

A report by the Senate Committee on Official Languages says the federal government is not assuming its leadership role to ensure access to French first-language and French second-language education in B.C.

The report makes 17 recommendations and says parents have the constitutional right to have their children educated in French, but too few and overcrowded schools leave students at risk of losing their linguistic birthright.

The committee says the federal and B.C. governments must ensure access to French first-language education from early childhood to post-secondary programs.

It says there are barriers to accessing French immersion programs in the province and that programs need to be improved.

The report calls on the federal government to negotiate new French education access and funding agreements with B.C. by next year.