Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Senate report urges more support, schools for French education in B.C.

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 2:04 PM | Comments: 0

VICTORIA - The Senate says British Columbia needs improved access to French language education and more French-only schools must be built.

A report by the Senate Committee on Official Languages says the federal government is not assuming its leadership role to ensure access to French first-language and French second-language education in B.C.

The report makes 17 recommendations and says parents have the constitutional right to have their children educated in French, but too few and overcrowded schools leave students at risk of losing their linguistic birthright.

The committee says the federal and B.C. governments must ensure access to French first-language education from early childhood to post-secondary programs.

It says there are barriers to accessing French immersion programs in the province and that programs need to be improved.

The report calls on the federal government to negotiate new French education access and funding agreements with B.C. by next year.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media