Senator apologizes for use of N-word during testimony on transgender rights bill

OTTAWA - Sen. Andre Pratte is apologizing for using a notorious racial slur Wednesday during a Senate committee hearing, where he uttered the so-called "N-word" as an example of an epithet that should never be used.
Pratte tells The Canadian Press he was trying to make the point that there are limits to free speech when speaking about people, especially those who are vulnerable and subject to discrimination.
He says committee witnesses were making free speech arguments while debating the Liberal government's legislation to bar discrimination on the basis of gender identity or gender expression.
If passed, the legislation would make it illegal to deny someone a job or to discriminate against them in the workplace on the basis of their gender identity or how they express it.
It would also amend the Criminal Code to extend hate speech laws.
Pratte, who joined the Senate 2016 following a 35-year career in journalism, supports the bill.
