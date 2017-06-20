Senators defy Trudeau, propose amendments to federal budget bill

OTTAWA - A Senate committee is proposing amendments to the federal government's budget implementation bill, defying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's insistence that only the elected House of Commons has authority over budgetary matters.

The Senate's national finance committee passed a series of amendments Tuesday which would delete the government's plan to increase the federal excise tax on beer, wine and spirits automatically by the rate of inflation each year.

The amendments came less than 24 hours after the Senate narrowly defeated a motion that would have carved out provisions dealing with the creation of a new infrastructure bank into a separate bill.

The committee did not attempt amendments to the bank provisions.

The bill, as amended by the committee, must still be put to a vote by the Senate as a whole, where individual senators could opt to propose additional changes.

Trudeau's warning that unelected senators have no business re-writing a budget isn't swaying some senators.

They point out that although the Senate can't initiate a money bill, it does have the right to amend one — or even defeat it outright.