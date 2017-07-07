Sentencing for drunk driver involved in B.C. Mountie death expected today

COLWOOD, B.C. - The man who was drunk and speeding when he rammed a police car, killing the officer inside, will be sentenced by a court near Victoria today.

The court heard during Kenneth Fenton's sentencing hearing in June that he had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when he ran a red light in his truck, hitting Const. Sarah Beckett's cruiser broadside.

A RCMP officer holds a stetson in honour of Const. Sarah Beckett during a regimental funeral service at the Q Centre arena in Colwood, B.C. on April 12, 2016. The man who was drunk and speeding when he rammed a police car, killing the officer inside, will be sentenced by a court near Victoria today. The court heard during Kenneth Fenton's sentencing hearing in June that he had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when he ran a red light in his truck, hitting Const. Sarah Beckett's cruiser broadside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The Crown has asked for a three-to-five year sentence for the 29-year-old man, while his defence says a three-year sentence would be more appropriate.

The court was told that Fenton had planned to address the judge and Beckett's family members to express his remorse before he is sentenced today.

Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death for the April 2016 crash that killed the 32-year-old officer.

Beckett's husband, Brad Aschenbrenner, told the sentencing hearing that he lost the love of his life and the mother of their two young sons when she was killed.