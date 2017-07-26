Seven stories in the news for today, July 26

Add a payment method To access this article, and pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

Malaysian energy giant Petronas and its partners have pulled the plug on the Pacific NorthWest LNG megaproject, which would have been one of Canada's largest private infrastructure investments. A Petronas executive says the decision boiled down to simple economics — a world market awash in liquefied natural gas, which has driven down prices, making Pacific NorthWest LNG no longer financially viable.

Seven stories in the news for Wednesday, July 26

PACIFIC NORTHWEST LNG PROJECT SCRAPPED

SUPREME COURT TO RULE ON OIL, GAS AND CONSULTATION

The Supreme Court is set to wade into the area of Indigenous rights and natural resource development once again. The court will decide this morning whether the federal government can rely on National Energy Board reviews to fulfil its duty to consult Indigenous communities before development can take place on their traditional territories. The court will release decisions on one case in Nunavut and another in Ontario.

B.C. RANCHERS COPING WITH DEVASTATING LOSSES

Ranchers in British Columbia's cattle country are facing "heartbreak" as they return to scorched fields and dead livestock following weeks of wildfires. Kevin Boon, the general manager of the B.C. Cattlemen's Association, says it's expected hundreds if not thousands of cattle were killed or injured by the fires. Kilometres of fencing and infrastructure such as barns built over generations have been lost in the fires which have so far blackened an estimated 377,000 hectares of land.

TRUDEAU: NAFTA REDO MUST INCLUDE DISPUTE MECHANISM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any renewal of the North American Free Trade Agreement will have to include a fair process to resolve disputes. That statement runs contrary to the NAFTA goals outlined last week by the White House, which wants to entirely eliminate the Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism. Trudeau says Canada will demand that a dispute settlement process remain part of any rebuild of NAFTA.

REPORT OUT TODAY INTO FATAL CAPSIZING OF FISHING BOAT

The Transportation Safety Board will release a report today into the fatal capsizing of a fishing boat that claimed the lives of two men off northern New Brunswick in June 2016. Two fishermen died and another was taken to hospital after their boat overturned near a wharf about 11 kilometres from downtown Bathurst. Police said it appeared fishing gear was snared at the bottom of the bay and a wave flipped over the boat.

FIRST NATIONS TO GET MORE CONTROL OVER MONEY

First Nations leaders say they'll be able to complete more projects and build more homes thanks to changes that give them more control over financial resources. The federal government says First Nations will now be able to carry funding from year-to-year, instead of having to return money if a project wasn't completed within a fiscal year. Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde says the problem was that projects often didn't get approved until late in a fiscal year.

RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL CEMETERY TO BE RECOGNIZED

A residential school cemetery beside a gravel road on the edge of Regina will be recognized today as a heritage site. Saskatchewan. Culture Minister Ken Cheveldayoff will formally designate the Regina Indian Industrial School cemetery as a provincial heritage property. Civic administrators suggested the move after a 2014 land survey found there were potentially 22 to 40 unmarked graves of children in the cemetery.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Quebec cities of Chicoutimi and Roberval.

— Companies reporting results today include Suncor, Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Tembec and Agnico Eagle Mines.

— The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release its quarterly Housing Market Assessment.

— Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will speak at the World Indigenous People Conference on Education.

— Manitoba NDP leadership candidates will hold a forum in Winnipeg.