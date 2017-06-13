Seven stories in the news for today, June 13

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, June 13

———

BANK OF CANADA WARNS OF CYBERATTACK GAPS

Canada's interconnected banks are vulnerable to a cascading series of cyberattacks that could undermine broad confidence in the financial system, the Bank of Canada warns. It says an initial attack could easily spread into other sectors such as energy or water systems, and urges banks to co-operate on countering the threats that are not going away any time soon.

———

McLACHLIN TO STEP DOWN FROM HIGH COURT

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin is stepping down from the Supreme Court of Canada in December after 28 years on the court, including almost 18 years as chief. McLachlin, 74, is the first woman to hold the top job on the high court and is also Canada's longest-serving chief justice. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says McLachlin has been a "judicial leader and trailblazer for almost four decades."

———

SENTENCING HEARING FOR TEEN CHARGED IN LA LOCHE SHOOTING

A sentencing hearing resumes today for a teen who killed four people and injured seven in a shooting in La Loche, Sask., in January 2016. The shooting happened at a home in the northern community and at the high school. The teen, who can't be named because he was just under 18 at the time, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

———

CROWN TO BEGIN CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN STUDENT'S MURDER TRIAL

The Crown is to begin its closing arguments today in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson, the Dalhousie University student accused of killing 22-year-old Taylor Samson in 2015. Defence lawyer Eugene Tan told the jury Monday that his client is not a "criminal mastermind" and that the Crown twisted evidence in the case to fit its theory that Sandeson murdered Samson during a drug deal.

———

B.C. LIBERAL CABINET SWORN IN

B.C. Premier Christy Clark has appointed a new 22-member cabinet while acknowledging her Liberal minority government is likely to be short lived. B.C. politicians return to the legislature on June 22 and Clark's Liberals are expected to face a united effort by the New Democrats and Greens to defeat her minority government in a confidence vote.

———

TREATMENT WITHOUT JUDGMENT A KEY TO OVERDOSE ISSUE: PHILPOTT

Health Minister Jane Philpott says more people are expected to die of illicit opioid overdoses in Canada this year compared with nearly 2,500 fatalities recorded in 2016. She told the National Health Leadership Conference that patients need to be treated without judgment and discrimination and their health records must follow them wherever they get care, regardless of whether they have a fixed address.

———

B.C. SPCA INVESTIGATING ALLEGED CHICKEN ABUSE

The SPCA in British Columbia has opened an investigation into what it calls "absolutely sickening" alleged animal abuse by a chicken-catching service in Chilliwack. Spokeswoman Marcie Moriarty says the agency has received undercover video that allegedly shows multiple workers throwing, hitting, dismembering and killing the birds, and forcing the animals into violent sexual acts with each other.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will speak in Toronto with members of Canada's Reserves and the Reserve community.

— Sears Canada Inc. will release its first-quarter results.

— The 2017 Ontario Housing Summit open in Toronto.

— A provincial byelection will be held in Manitoba's Point Douglas riding, which was vacated by former New Democrat Kevin Chief in January.

— Statistics Canada will update Canada's international investments in the first quarter and a breakdown of hate crimes in Canada for 2015.

— ABC News president James Goldston will speak at the Banff World Media Festival about news coverage in Donald Trump era.

— The Queen Mary 2 will arrive at the Port of Halifax.