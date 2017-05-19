Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Severe thunderstorm knocks out power as lines downed in northern New Brunswick

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 19, 2017 at 5:34 AM | Comments: 0

SHIPPAGAN, N.B. - A thunderstorm that raged across northern New Brunswick has knocked out power to thousands of residents and left streets littered with utility poles.

More than 4,000 people were without power today due to heavy winds that knocked down power lines throughout the Acadian peninsula.

NB Power says the storm caused extensive structural damage on the peninsula, with the bulk of the outages on Lameque Island.

It appears strong winds cut power poles around Caraquet, while the road to Lameque was blocked by fallen lines.

Pictures on social media showed a long line of downed power poles laying across a highway near Shippagan, while videos show big chunks of roofing swirling through the air as a large grey cloud hovers above in Caraquet.

Another video shows winds a car getting blasted by dirt whipped up from a road as a storm cloud passed overhead.

The province's Emergency Measures Organization says the bridge between Shippagan and Lameque could remain closed until Saturday morning.

Note to readers: With WEA-Ont-Que-Power

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media