Sex assault trial hears woman confided in retired Mountie about comments made

VANCOUVER - A former RCMP employee testified she was told she'd be considered a troublemaker if she reported inappropriate comments she said were made to her by a former inspector in British Columbia who is on trial for alleged sexual assault.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, testified in provincial court today that she confided in a retired member of the force.

She says she didn't name the person who had commented on her breasts and said he wanted her to wear low-cut tops.

The woman says the retired Mountie recommended that she speak with the individual to try and resolve the matter because reporting it would be difficult in the RCMP and an investigation would be launched.

Tim Shields, who was the media spokesman for the Mounties in B.C., has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

The complainant has testified he made inappropriate comments before sexually assaulting her in a locked washroom at their workplace in Vancouver.