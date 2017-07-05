Six stories in the news for today, July 5

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, July 5

REPORTS OF $10.5M PAYOUT TO OMAR KHADR SPARKS FURY

Word that the federal government has agreed to pay former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr more than $10 million and apologize to him to settle a lawsuit has sparked a furious and at times virulent reaction among those who see him as a terrorist killer. But those who see Khadr as an abused "child soldier" say the apparent settlement is overdue. The settlement has been confirmed by sources familiar with the deal.

TOP GENERAL SLAMS ACTIONS BY ARMED FORCES MEMBERS AT HALIFAX INCIDENT

Canada's top soldier has condemned the actions of a group of Armed Forces members who disrupted an Indigenous spiritual event in Halifax on Canada Day. The event was commemorating the suffering of Indigenous Peoples when five men carrying the old Canadian Red Ensign flag approached and sang "God Save the Queen." Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, calls the incident "deplorable" and says the men will be removed from training and duties while the incident is investigated.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER AMBER ALERT IN SASKATCHEWAN

A suspect has been arrested after police in Prince Albert, Sask., issued an Amber Alert last evening after an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted. A little over an hour after the alert was issued, police said the girl had been found and is safe, but there was no word on whether she had suffered any injuries. Police later arrested Jared John Charles, 19, of St. Louis, Sask., but did not say what charges he may face.

FEDS TO EXPAND SCOPE OF $1.2 BILLION BUSINESS FUND

The federal government is broadening the scope of its $1.26-billion fund to support innovation-related business investments to include companies from all industrial sectors. Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains will be in Hamilton later today to announce that Ottawa's so-called strategic innovation fund will no longer be restricted to just a handful of sectors in Canada.

AUTO SALES IN CANADA DRIVE PAST THE ONE MILLION MARKER

Despite slumping passenger car sales, more than one million new vehicles have been sold in Canada by the midway mark of the year for the first time. DesRosiers Automotive Reports says overall car and light truck sales increased five per cent, with 1,039,068 vehicles moving off lots from January through June compared to the same time period last year. The market research firm says June auto sales also set a record, with 203,486 sales.

NEW CFL COMMISSIONER TO BE INTRODUCED

The Canadian Football League will announce it's new commissioner today at a news conference in Toronto. A league source tells The Canadian Press that Winnipeg native Randy Ambrosie will be named the league's 14th commissioner, replacing Jeffrey Orridge, who stepped down last month. Ambrosie played nine years in the CFL, winning a Grey Cup in his final season with the Eskimos in 1993.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Queen Elizabeth at her official residence in Scotland for a private audience.

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release a report on the rental market.

— Court appearance in Regina for a 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to killing Hannah Leflar when they were both 16.

— The producers of "Corner Gas" and the Town of Rouleau, Sask., launch the Dog River Walking Tour.