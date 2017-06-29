Six stories in the news for today, June 29

Six stories in the news for Thursday, June 29

———

PROTEST TEEPEE ERECTED OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT

A large teepee erected by indigenous demonstrators to kick off a four-day Canada Day protest was standing in front of Parliament Hill early Thursday just hours after their initial attempt was thwarted by police. Police had blocked the group just inside the gates to Parliament Hill on Wednesday evening as demonstrators carried wooden poles on their shoulders to erect a teepee.

———

PRIME MINISTER TO VISIT P.E.I AND NEW BRUNSWICK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick today for a jam-packed day of meet-and-greets that could include some golf, curling and ice cream. Trudeau will kick off the barbecue circuit-style summer visit by meeting with P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan and end the day at a Canada Day kick-off and ice cream social in Grand Bay-Westfield, a suburb of Saint John, N.B.

———

PRINCE CHARLES AND CAMILLA TO LAND IN IQALUIT TODAY

Iqaluit is gearing up for the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are expected to land today from the United Kingdom on a Canadian Forces Airbus. The couple will begin their royal tour in the capital of Nunavut — the 18th visit to Canada for Prince Charles and the fourth for his wife Camilla — where they will be greeted by dignitaries including Gov. Gen. David Johnston and Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna.

———

CONFIDENCE VOTE: B.C. LIBERALS EXPECTED TO TOPPLE

British Columbia's minority Liberal government is staring at defeat today in the legislature, more than seven weeks after squeaking out a minority government in an election. If the Liberals fall, Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon will have to decide whether to dissolve the legislature or allow the NDP to form a minority government with the backing of the Green party.

———

ALBERTA TRIPLE MURDERER TO FACE SENTENCING

An Alberta man who killed three people two years ago is expected to come face-to-face today with the families of his victims. Derek Saretzky was convicted yesterday of killing Terry Blanchette, his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech in 2015. The jury recommended he not be eligible for parole for 75 years. Saretzky is scheduled to face sentencing arguments and hear impact statements today.

———

NECROPSY EXPECTED TODAY ON DEAD RIGHT WHALE

A necropsy is expected to start today for a dead right whale that was brought to a P.E.I shore in a bid to learn what killed at least six of the endangered mammals in recent weeks. Officials want to determine if boat strikes, fishing gear or a possible toxic algal bloom could be to blame for the deaths of the whales, spotted floating near Quebec's Magdalen Islands.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release data on payroll, tourism indicators and the principal field crop areas.

— Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci will hold a news conference to release Alberta's 2016-17 year-end financial result.

— Vancouver trial continues for former RCMP Insp. Tim Shields, who is accused of sexually assaulting a civilian colleague.