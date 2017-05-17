Six stories in the news today, May 17

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, May 17

———

PM TRUDEAU TO PROMOTE CANADIAN TECH AT MICROSOFT MEETING

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to pitch major companies on investing in Canada's technology sector today, joining top business leaders inside the closed-door Microsoft CEO Summit in Redmond, Wash. Trudeau's visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration poses both challenges and opportunities for Canada's high-tech industry. Trudeau's office says he is the first sitting head of government or state to be invited to address the annual gathering of CEOs.

———

REPORT: OPIOID PRESCRIBING IN ONTARIO HITS NEW HIGHS

A new report says almost two million Ontarians — or 14 per cent of the province's population — filled prescriptions for opioids in fiscal year 2015-2016. The report, by Health Quality Ontario, suggests patients continue to receive the potent narcotics despite efforts to curtail what's been called a national epidemic of overuse. The agency found that more than nine million prescriptions for the painkillers were filled between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016, the most recent fiscal year for which data is available.

———

LIBERALS BRIEF ALLIES ON NEW DEFENCE POLICY

The Liberal government has been providing select allies with what officials say is a broad overview of its long-awaited defence policy update, even as Canadians wait for the specifics. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the government will release the details on June 7 after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with fellow NATO leaders. But The Canadian Press has learned that Sajjan has already briefed counterparts from Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

———

VICTIMS TO SPEAK AT HEARING OF SCHOOL SHOOTER

Some victims of a school shooting in Saskatchewan will read victim impact statements today at a sentencing hearing for the teenage shooter. The hearing began Tuesday for the teen who killed two brothers at a home in La Loche in January 2016 before killing a teacher and a teacher's aide and wounding seven others at the high school. The teen has pleaded guilty to all charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

———

THIRD N.S. CANDIDATE LOST TO WEB POSTINGS

Inappropriate language left on the Internet has been exacting a toll on the list of political hopefuls in Nova Scotia's election, with a third candidate forced to withdraw. The Tories say their candidate for Dartmouth South, Jad Crnogorac, was dropped because of her social media postings. Her tweets included an off-colour joke about a date rape drug referred to as "roofies," and a comment that white people not winning Black Entertainment Television awards is an example of "inequality."

———

OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS STEP UP MERGER ACTIVITY

Canadian drillers and other oilfield service providers have stepped up merger and acquisition activity, with more deals expected in coming months, as players battered by more than two years of weak oil prices look to lower costs and strengthen finances by scaling up. Crude prices have stabilized from the lows of early 2016 and the big energy companies that hire drillers are increasing spending from depressed levels.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be greeted at city hall by Mayor Denis Coderre on the exact day of Montreal's 375th birthday.

— Trudeau will also attend a ceremony commemorating the founders of Montreal before heading to Redmond, Wash.

— Statistics Canada will release the monthly survey of manufacturing for March.

— Interim Conservative Party Leader Rona Ambrose will address the national caucus.

— Supporters of Hassan Diab, a Canadian citizen detained in France, hold a vigil outside the prime minister's office.

— Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven wrap up their trip to Ontario.