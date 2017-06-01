Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Six years later: New houses headed to Manitoba First Nation forced out by flood

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 12:08 PM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - The first new houses are on the way for a Manitoba First Nations community devastated by flooding six years ago.

The Lake St. Martin reserve was hit hard in the spring of 2011 and almost 2,000 people had to leave their homes.

Last November, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada put out a bid for tenders to build 150 homes in the community.

Many have been living in hotels and rental suites in Winnipeg and elsewhere during the long wait to return home.

Matix Lumber held a celebration Thursday morning to mark the first home leaving its yard and heading to the reserve, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Lake St. Martin Chief Adrian Sinclair, members of his council and representatives of the provincial and federal government attended the ceremony.

In January, the Manitoba Court of Appeal approved a class-action lawsuit by four First Nations, including Lake St. Martin, against the provincial government.

The central question is whether the province's action to fight the high water caused the extensive Interlake flooding that affected 7,000 people.

Manitoba responded to the flood by diverting water from the Assiniboine River system to Lake Manitoba. The First Nations argue that spared the urban south from the brunt of the damage at the expense of their area.

The province has always denied the allegation.

The federal government's cost of accommodating displaced First Nations members had topped $90 million by 2014.

(CTV Winnipeg, The Canadian Press)

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media