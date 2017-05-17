Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

"Small" fire breaks out in inpatient unit at hospital in St. John's, N.L.

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 17, 2017 at 5:40 AM | Comments: 0

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A health authority in Newfoundland says no one was hurt when a fire broke out in one of its units and forced the relocation of patients.

Eastern Health says the "small fire" was detected at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on one of the inpatient units at the Waterford Hospital in St. John's.

Fire crews and police were called to the facility and contained the fire.

The authority says there were no injuries and all patients were being transferred to other units.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in a patient room, but it wasn't yet clear what caused it.

They say the extent of the damage is being assessed as part of the investigation.

