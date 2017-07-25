Snow leopard cub dies of pneumonia at Toronto Zoo; 2 other cubs doing fine

TORONTO - The Toronto Zoo says one of three snow leopard cubs born at the facility in May has died of pneumonia.

The zoo said Tuesday in a release that the cub was found dead in the snow leopard den on June 15.

It says a veterinary team determined the cubs had been exposed to a bacterium (Bordetella bronchiseptica) which produces persistent coughing similar to whooping cough, that was carried by their father.

The zoo says the other cubs — a male and a female — were beginning to show signs of infection but have been treated and are "recovering nicely."