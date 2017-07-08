Some facts on the wildfires season in British Columbia

VANCOUVER - Here are some facts on the wildfire situation from April 1 to July 7 in British Columbia:

Total fires: 463

Total area burned: About 113 square kilometres.

Total fires by region: Coastal 50; Northwest 30; Prince George 126; Kamloops 68; Southeast 59; Cariboo 130.

Total area burned by region: Coastal 1.69 square kilometres; Northwest 1.44 square kilometres; Prince George 9.2 square kilometres; Kamloops 45.64 square kilometres; Cariboo 54.53 square kilometres; Southeast 83 hectares.

Fort McMurray wildfire: The wildfire that swept through Fort McMurray, Alta., was just under 5,900 square kilometres in size when it was considered under control on July 5, 2016, about two months after it started.