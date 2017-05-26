Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

South Carolina man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Alberta woman

By: The Associated Press

Friday, May. 26, 2017 at 9:41 AM | Comments: 0

PICKENS, S.C. - Authorities say a South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Canadian woman he told was being hired to model.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark told local media the woman from Alberta was rescued from the man's trailer home Wednesday, after authorities tracked them via social media and cellphone.

Thirty-nine-year-old Fred Russell Utey, of Norris, is charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

Clark said Utey promised the woman $15,000 for modeling that didn't include nudity or sex. The sheriff said the woman was confined for five days.

Clark said Utey allowed her to contact her family via Facetime as he watched her. She was able to signal her danger and relatives contacted police.

It wasn't known if Utey has a lawyer.

