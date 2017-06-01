Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Star-studded festivities planned for Canada Day long weekend in Ottawa

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 5:07 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Homegrown entertainers from the worlds of stage and screen will converge in Ottawa over the Canada Day weekend for star-studded festivities celebrating the country's 150th birthday.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly announced a series of events being staged from June 30 to July 2 to mark the sesquicentennial.

Parliament Hill will feature Cirque du soleil alongside musical artists including Gordon Lightfoot, Alessia Cara, Walk Off The Earth, Dean Brody, Serena Ryder, Louis-Jean Cormier and Patrick Watson.

Husband-and-wife singer-songwriters Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk will be among the artists featured at Major's Hill Park, and the Canadian Museum of History will also play host to musical performances.

Youth empowerment event We Day also announced plans to host its first-ever outdoor festival on Parliament Hill July 2.

International activists and We co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger will be joined by a high-wattage roster including musical performers Alanis Morissette, Barenaked Ladies, Hedley and Tenors, actor Jacob Tremblay, swimming sensation Penny Oleksiak, Sen. Romeo Dallaire, retired astronaut Chris Hadfield and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh.

