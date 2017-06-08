Striking workers reach tentative deal with Toronto Zoo

TORONTO - The Toronto Zoo has reached a tentative agreement with more than 400 workers who went on strike last month, forcing the closure of the popular attraction.

The union representing the workers says the deal was reached after 24 hours of non-stop negotiating with the help of a provincially appointed mediator.

Details of the agreement won't be released until workers ratify the deal, although the union has been vocal about the need for greater job security.

The zoo says it is evaluating how quickly it can re-open if the deal gets ratified, but hasn't given a timeline.

The union says it will hold a special meeting and ratification vote this weekend.

The Toronto Zoo says management have been looking after its 5,000 animals during the four-week strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1600 represents more than 400 zookeepers, horticulturalists, trades people, administrative and public relations staff, and concession and ride operators at the zoo.