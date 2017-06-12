Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to step down Dec. 15

OTTAWA - Beverley McLachlin is stepping down as Supreme Court chief justice in mid-December.

McLachlin is the first woman to hold the top job on the high court, and she is also Canada's longest-serving chief justice.

She was sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court in 1989, and was appointed chief justice 11 years later.

Federally appointed judges can sit until age 75, and McLachlin's mandatory retirement date is Sept. 7, 2018.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated McLachlin on her coming retirement, saying her judicial accomplishments are unparalleled in Canadian history.

Trudeau says she has been a judicial leader and trailblazer for almost four decades, and that Canadians owe her an immense debt.