Supreme Court denies P.E.I. crab fishers leave to appeal dispute over catch

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear an appeal from a group of Prince Edward Island snow crab fishers in a dispute over catch allowances.
They argued that they were entitled to compensation after the federal fisheries minister changed catch allocations in 2003.
They claimed damages for a number of reasons, including an allegation that the minister acted improperly.
The Federal Court threw out some claims, but said others could go forward.
The Federal Court of Appeal ruled out all the claims except the one dealing with the minister's conduct.
The Supreme Court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the appeal.
