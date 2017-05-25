Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Supreme Court won't hear appeal of man convicted of torturing roommate

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 9:25 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Canada's top court won't hear an appeal of an Alberta man convicted in the torturing and starving of his roommate.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a request for leave to appeal a 2016 lower court ruling in the case of Dustin Paxton.

Paxton was convicted of aggravated assault and sexual assault in 2012.

He was designated a dangerous offender and is serving an indeterminate jail sentence.

Court heard that Paxton humiliated, starved, beat and sexually assaulted his roommate over 18 months while they lived together in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The victim, who suffered a traumatic brain injury from the abuse, was dropped off near death at a Regina hospital in 2010.

