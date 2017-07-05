Suspect in Saskatchewan Amber Alert previously charged with abduction: reports

PRINCE ALBERT, Canada - A Saskatchewan man who had reportedly been charged with abducting two boys early last fall has been arrested in the alleged abduction of an eight-year-old girl from a playground in Prince Albert.

Jared John Charles, 19, of St. Louis, was taken into custody in Prince Albert around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, a few hours after police issued an Amber Alert for the child.

Alanna Adamko, a police spokeswoman, said Charles was arrested "without incident" but did not release any other details.

She said an investigation into the alleged abduction continues and no charges have been laid yet.

Police said Tuesday that the girl was playing by herself that afternoon in the city's Crescent Acres neighbourhood when a man entered the park.

He was seen hanging around for about 15 minutes, until the child left and he followed. Police said he was seen talking to the girl against a school wall, then grabbed her and put her into the back seat of his car. He then climbed into the front and drove away.

When the girl's family went to the park and found she was missing, they called police at about 3:30 p.m. Police issued a news release asking for the public's assistance in finding her a short time later, and the Amber Alert was issued at 7:53 p.m.

A little over an hour after it was issued, police said the girl had been located but had no other details.

"I can tell you she is back with her family," said Adamko. "She was taken to hospital for assessment when she was located. Other than that we can't comment on her status."

Adamko would not say whether any information from the public helped lead to the youngster's recovery and the arrest.

"I would say we were taken aback by the outpouring of public support. We had hundreds of thousands of hits on social media and hundreds of calls and messages from people wanting to provide assistance in any way possible. It was much appreciated."

Media reports say Charles was arrested late last September on abduction charges after an Amber Alert was issued when two boys, ages eight and 10, were taken in La Ronge, Sask.

The alert lasted less than two hours when the suspect's vehicle was discovered at his grandmother's home in the community of St. Louis, about 275 kms south of La Ronge. The boys were found unharmed in the same home.

At the time, Charles, who was then 18, was under a court order to not have any contact with children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an adult. The abduction charges were later stayed.