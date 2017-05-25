Tentative contract agreement in place for Quebec provincial police

SAINT JULIE, Que. - A tentative contract agreement has been reached between the Quebec government and the association representing about 5,400 provincial police officers.
The members of the Provincial Police Association have been without a contract since March 31, 2015.
No detail of the agreement have been released.
The association will spend the next few weeks presenting the agreement to its members, then a ratification vote will be scheduled.
According to the provincial police website, a new officer earned $40,706 a year as of April 1, 2015, with the salary rising to $70,973 after five years of service.
Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Comments
You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.