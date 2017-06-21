June 21, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Testing urged for Burlington dental-clinic patients over sterilization issue

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/21/2017 6:46 AM

BURLINGTON, Ont. - Public health is urging patients of a dental clinic in Burlington, Ont., to get tested for various diseases.

Authorities say they found implement-sterilization problems at Upper Middle Dental.

As a result, patients may have been exposed to hepatitis or the virus that can lead to AIDS.

Officials stress the transmission risk is low.

They say they identified the health hazard during an inspection earlier this month.

The clinic was shut down for several days until it met sterilization standards.

