The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, June 23

NORTHERN ONTARIO FIRST NATION FACES THIRD SUICIDE: A Northern Ontario First Nation says it needs immediate help in the wake of a third suicide. Last week's death of Jenara Roundsky, 12, marks the third pre-teen member of the Wapekeka First Nation to die by suicide this year. A band spokesman says there are 10 and 12 year old boys and girls who are acting like front-line workers and first responders. The band says no help has arrived, but Health Canada has indicated that long-requested federal aid money should be in the band's account next week.

HEALTH OFFICIALS SUPPORT RECOMMENDATIONS TO DEAL WITH HEALTH RISKS OF USING MARIJUANA: Health Minister Jane Philpott is welcoming new marijuana guidelines to ease the health risks of using marijuana. The guidelines were published in the American Journal of Public Health. They recommend staying away from cannabis if pregnant or at risk of mental health problems, as well as delaying its use until later in life. The project was conducted by the Ontario arm of the Canadian Research Initiative on Substance Misuse.

NAVY SAYS IT NEEDS SUBMARINES: The head of the Canadian navy says submarines are needed to patrol Canada's coastlines. Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd says having a submarine is the best way to spot foreign subs that may be approaching or have even entered Canadian waters, or those of its NATO allies. The Trudeau government's new defence policy includes a plan to extend the lives of the navy's four submarines so they can sail into the 2030s, which sources say will cost upwards of $2.5 billion.

N.S. HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY POTENT OPIOID HAS MADE ITS WAY TO EAST COAST: A senior Nova Scotia health official says one of the most potent opioids on the planet has likely made its way to the East Coast. Nova Scotia chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang says the opioid containing carfentanil poses a deadly risk for street drug users. Strang says carfentanil, used by veterinarians to sedate elephants and other large mammals, can be fatal even on first use.

SUPREME COURT GIVES GREEN LIGHT FOR FACEBOOK LAWSUIT: The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman who wants to sue Facebook over its use of "sponsored stories" can pursue her case. Deborah Douez wants to file a class-action lawsuit in the British Columbia courts against the social media giant over a now-defunct advertising format. The British Columbia Supreme Court approved her suit, but the province's appeal court countered it should properly be pursued in California, where Facebook has its head office.

BC SCHOOL DISTRICT MAKES SECURITY RECOMMENDATIONS: A British Columbia school district is making a number of security recommendations over a fatal stabbing last year at a Abbotsford high school. Among other things, the report calls for a review of cellphone reception in all Abbotsford schools after a critically injured student took refuge in a locked computer lab but others inside could not call for help because the room had no phone, cell or intercom service. The stabbing incident at Abbotsford Senior Secondary saw one student killed and another critically injured.

INDIGENOUS LEADERS URGE SPEEDING RESTORATION OF MANITOBA RAIL LINE. Indigenous leaders say a broken rail line that has cut off land access to Churchill could be fixed in a couple of months if governments and the rail line owner would spend more money and hire workers from another rail company. Chiefs say the Keewatin Railway Company run by First Nations in the province's northwest has the supplies, manpower and expertise to get repairs done quickly on the rail line to Churchill.

JOHNNY DEPP APOLOGIZES FOR ASSASSIN COMMENTS: Johnny Depp has apologized for joking about assassinating President Donald Trump and says he meant no malice. The actor released a statement to People magazine Friday in which he called his remarks Thursday night at the Glastonbury Festival a bad joke and said it was in poor taste. Depp's statement said he was trying to be amusing when he asked the crowd when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. He answered that it's "been a while, but maybe it's time." Depp's statement said he was trying to be amusing.

MILITARY EXPECTED TO GIVE BLESSING TO ATTENDING PRIDE EVENTS: The military is expected to issue a directive in the coming days encouraging personnel to attend Pride events in uniform. Sources are describing the measure as part of a larger effort to make the military more diverse and inclusive. Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, head of the navy, issued his own order this week that lets sailors wear their uniform at Pride events without having to ask permission. Military personnel generally have to seek authorization to wear their uniforms to public events.

U2 PERFORMING AT CANADA DAY: Next week's Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa will feature U2 band members Bono and the Edge. The federal government says the Irish rockers will perform one song around noon at the July 1 Canada 150 festivities on Parliament Hill. Officials predict more than 450,000 people could descend on Parliament Hill and venues in the capital for the massive event.